Melvin Miracle

Melvin "Meb" Miracle, 89, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home after losing his battle to prostrate cancer.
Born Dec. 20, 1930 in Bell County, Kentucky, to the late Hillary and Laura Lee Miracle.
Meb moved to New Lexington in 1963, and he was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Company; he started working in the coal mines at the age of 17, he spent 43 years in coal mines.
Meb loved his family and enjoyed the time that was spent with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a giving man with a huge heart. He took great pride in growing a perfect vegetable garden and beautiful flowers all around his home. He worked from early morning to sunset perfecting the lawn, the garden and his display of many flowers. He fed the deer every night that came into his backyard. In his younger years he looked forward to his many fishing trips accompanied by his loving wife. His smile and humor will be missed by those who loved and knew him.
Survived by his wife of 71 years, Elsie Singo Miracle; daughter, Debbie (R.J.) Moore; grandchildren, Tara Moore and Cassi (Josh) Gaddis; great-grandchildren, Stella and Foster Heavener, Lincoln and Grayson Gaddis, all of New Lexington; nephews, Harold (Debbie) Steele of Glassford, Illinois, and Jeff (Jamie) Steele of Astoria, Illinois; nieces, Vicky (Mike) Treadway of Crooksville and Penny Gossman of New Lexington.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by two daughters, Vestina and Teresa Miracle; nephew, Mike Singo; and a brother, Earl Miracle.
Due to current health concerns, private calling hours and funeral services will be held at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
