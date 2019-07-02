Michael Edward Marsh, 61, of New Lexington, died peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.

He was born July 31, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois, to Guy Marsh and the late Carol Bellmore Marsh.

Michael is survived by his father, Guy Marsh of Huntley, Illinois; his siblings, Suzann (John) Look, Jennifer (Frank) O'Reilly, and James (Janice) Marsh; and nephews and nieces, Darian Look, Garrett O'Reilly, Kyle O'Reilly, Bennett (Amber) Marsh, Alexa Marsh, and Ryan Marsh; and an extended family of loving caregivers at Mount Aloysius in New Lexington.

Michael was a longtime resident of Mount Aloysius, moving there from Chicago at the age of 18. During his time there, he was involved in choir and Special Olympics bowling, and proudly held a job at PerCo for many years. He ingratiated himself to the Mount Al staff - and pretty much anyone he met - through his warm and gregarious personality and mischievous sense of humor. He had music in his heart, loved singing and dancing, and had a penchant for Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.

On his regular trips home to Chicago, Michael adored visiting with his niece and nephews and was a much-loved uncle to them all. His siblings are grateful to Michael for teaching them compassion and tolerance for individuals with disabilities early on, for giving them a perpetually unjaded lens through which to view the world, and for showing them how to embrace life despite our challenges.

A memorial mass will be held this Saturday, July 6th, at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius, 5375 Tile Plant Road, New Lexington, with Fr. Michael Hartge officiating.

Michael will be laid to rest in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Huntley, Illinois, alongside his mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Mount Aloysius, 5375 Tile Plant Road, P.O. Box 598, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Published in Perry County Tribune on July 3, 2019