Michael Edward Sullivan, 66, of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare System, Zanesville, Ohio.
Born Dec. 18, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio, son the late Betty Abram Sullivan Stoneburner and Carl E. Sullivan.
Mike was a 1972 graduate of New Lexington High School; began working at Higbie-ITT-Cooper Standard after graduation and retired from Cooper-Standard in 2006 after 34 years. Mike loved competing whether it was with tractors or stock cars.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years and fellow tractor tug-puller, Tamy (Danison-Howdyshell) Sullivan; sons and family, TJ (Renee) Sullivan and Alexis, Shawn Sullivan; step-daughters and family, Jessica (Mark) Hoffman, Luken and Egan, Noril (Tim) George, Abby and Whitney, Catherine (Eric) Penrod, Maddy and Aubrey; sisters, Pat (Rusty) Gray and Karla Miller; brothers, William (Loretta) Sullivan and David (Patty) Stoneburner.
Preceded in death by his mom and stepdad, Betty and Lee Stoneburner; father, Carl E. Sullivan.
Cremation will take place and due to social distancing restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020