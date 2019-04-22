Michael Joseph Wilson, 88, of New Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Genesis-New Lexington Care Center.

Mike was born on Jan. 20, 1931 to the late Thelma (Scott) Reed and Michael Wilson.

He was a 1949 graduate of New Lexington Senior High School. After high school, he worked briefly for Ludowici Tile Plant as well as ITT Higbie Baylock, where he was the first mill operator. In the 60s he owned his own business, Wilson's Awning, while working as a machinist for Rockwell Standard Corporation. He retired from Peabody Coal Mine LU # 1340 as a master welder in 1991.

He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Lee (Wolfe) Wilson on July 14, 1951. They were married for 66 years at the time of her passing on Nov. 14, 2017. Mike enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, putting together puzzles and gardening. He especially loved planting tomatoes, his favorite were German Pinks. Mike was also a highly-skilled Mr. Fix-It. He loved building birdhouses, log splitters and woodworking. He could make anything out of nothing.

Michael is survived by his son, Gary Douglas Wilson; and daughter, Sherie Sue Self; twin sister, Beatrice Kaufman; sisters, Margie (Dale) Deavers, Marie (Michael) Winship and Kathy (Bruce) Gall; brothers, James (Anne) Wilson and Georgie Reed; granddaughters, Michelle Winegardner and Jana (Ryan) Musser; grandson, James (Katrina) Wesley Self IV; six great-grandchildren, Aryk, Ashlee, Ashton, Wesley, Walter and Jaxton; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Betty, his parents and stepfather, George Reed, he was also preceded in death by brother, Clyde Wilson; and infant sisters, Marilyn and Carolyn; and nephew, Scott Gall. As well as his faithful canine companion, Sandy, who passed away June 21, 2011.

Mike had an intoxicating laugh and could talk for hours telling jokes and reminiscing. "How about that sports fans" was one of his favorite sayings. His grandkids referred to him as "Papaw" and he was loved beyond measure by them. He will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday April 22, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor John Michles officiating.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.

