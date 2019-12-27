|
|
Mickey D. Jackson, 78, of Crooksville, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare after a sudden illness.
The daughter of the late Albert and Bonita (Darling) Callihan, she was born on March 31, 1941 in Roseville.
Mickey spent most of her life as a homemaker and worked various places in the Crooksville community. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Roseville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Mickey was often found cracking jokes and was known for her quick wit and sharp tongue. Most people that knew her, loved her.
She is survived by her children, Donald Joseph (Christy McIntire) Jackson and Robert S. (Cindy) Jackson; grandchildren, Trista (Marc) Sicilian, Jacynta (Clint Miller) Jackson and Carly Jackson; great-grandchildren whom she adored, Rhett Sicilian, Cacen Miller and Andrew Jackson; brother, William (Rebecca) Callihan; sister, Jeanine (Kenton) Frash; sister-in-law, Patricia Callihan; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband she loved dearly, Robert J. Jackson; brothers, Richard Callihan, Robert Callihan; and sister, Rosemary McConnell.
Services were held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville.
Funeral Services began at 5:30 p.m. following visitation with Pastor Albert Laese officiating.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest next her husband in Athens at a later date.
You may send a note of condolence, share a memory or sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019