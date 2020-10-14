Misty Shriner

Misty Rose Shriner, 30, formerly of New Lexington, Ohio went to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She was born May 6, 1990 to Brian and Sandy Shriner of New Lexington, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother, Christopher Shriner, as well one grandmother; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A remembrance will be observed at a future date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store