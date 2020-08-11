Mona J. Starlin, 83, of Zanesville, formerly of Corning, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Genesis Morrison House, Zanesville.
She was born Aug. 9, 1936 in Woodsfield, Ohio, a daughter the late George and Alda Hayes Detlor.
She was a member and past president of the Corning Eagles Aerie # 463, attended the Bethany United Methodist Church, Corning. She taught at the Perry County Community School, was Habilitation Specialist for PERCO, and supervised various projects that assessed children's educational progress for the federal government. She served as Mayor of Corning four years 84'-88', a Girl Scout leader and 4-H advisor several years, a paramedic for the Corning Volunteer Fire Department, and has also held various offices and charities in the Corning Eagles Auxiliary #463 @ the local, district, zone and state levels.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Starlin; her son, Jim (Karen) Starlin; her daughters, Carol Starlin and Lori (Matt) Joseph; her brother, Raymond (Ellen) Detlor; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Mike Starlin and Brian Starlin; grandson, Todd Starlin; brother, Carl (Mary) Detlor.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Bethany United Methodist Church, Corning with the Rev. Richard Fitch officiating.
Cremation interment will take place following the services at Oakwood Cemetery, Corning.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at the church with the Corning Eagles Ladies Auxiliary services being conducted at 3:45 p.m.
