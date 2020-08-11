1/
Mona J. Starlin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona J. Starlin, 83, of Zanesville, formerly of Corning, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Genesis Morrison House, Zanesville.
She was born Aug. 9, 1936 in Woodsfield, Ohio, a daughter the late George and Alda Hayes Detlor.
She was a member and past president of the Corning Eagles Aerie # 463, attended the Bethany United Methodist Church, Corning. She taught at the Perry County Community School, was Habilitation Specialist for PERCO, and supervised various projects that assessed children's educational progress for the federal government. She served as Mayor of Corning four years 84'-88', a Girl Scout leader and 4-H advisor several years, a paramedic for the Corning Volunteer Fire Department, and has also held various offices and charities in the Corning Eagles Auxiliary #463 @ the local, district, zone and state levels.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Starlin; her son, Jim (Karen) Starlin; her daughters, Carol Starlin and Lori (Matt) Joseph; her brother, Raymond (Ellen) Detlor; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Mike Starlin and Brian Starlin; grandson, Todd Starlin; brother, Carl (Mary) Detlor.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Bethany United Methodist Church, Corning with the Rev. Richard Fitch officiating.
Cremation interment will take place following the services at Oakwood Cemetery, Corning.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at the church with the Corning Eagles Ladies Auxiliary services being conducted at 3:45 p.m.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
03:45 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 10, 2020
Mona was my Grandma, her son Brian was my dad. She was such an amazing woman. Every year on Christmas she would get me an ornament with my name and year engraved on it, and once I had children she started doing the same for them. I'm going to miss you so much grandma, xoxoxo
Rebecca Sellers
Grandchild
August 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cheryl Mason
Friend
August 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember her brining her youngest to gymnastics. What a strong and beautiful lady. Hugs to Carolyn whom I graduated with. Hugs to all of you. ❤
April Mock
Friend
August 10, 2020
You will truly be missed. I just wished you a Happy Birthday so it is being sent to you in Heaven my friend. Condolences to the family.
Brenda Nobile
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved