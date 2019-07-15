Myrtle McGill Kinney, 91, of Junction City, Ohio went home to her heavenly Father at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Born Jan. 1, 1928 in Harrisville, West Virginia to the late Wateman and Ada Heine McGill.

She was a factory worker at Essex Wire in Zanesville, Ohio, and retired from Lambs Laundry Mat in New Lexington. She was a devoted and committed member of the Church of the Nazarene for 80 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher, board member, choir member and active in Ladies Ministries.

Grandma or Grizzy, as she was known, was a very devoted and caring mother and grandmother. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved the Lord with her whole heart and His presence was very evident in her last moments.

Surviving are her son, Doug (Arlene) Kinney of New Lexington; daughters, Louella (Donald) Dutiel of New Lexington, and Rita (Gary) Barnard of New Lexington; son-in-law, Richard Givens of Junction City; grandchildren, Michelle (Rich) McCauley, Judy (Frederick) Thorp, Doug (Angela) Kinney, Jr., Jeff Kinney, Tammy (Edward) Paige, Melissa (Ray) Collinsworth, John (Angie) Dutiel, Brian (Stacy) Dutiel, Jason (Lorinda) Givens, Mary (John) Barry, Maria (Tylor) Waite, Ryan (Becky) Barnard ad Jordan (Christina) Barnard; great-grandchildren, Dustin (Janet) Householder, Tyler (Joelle) Householder, Landon Paige, Leelan Paige, Whitney (David) Stenson, Taylor McCauley, Patrick McCauley, Nichole (Adam) Ryan, Trevor (Kayla) Valdez, Colton (Amber) Dutiel, Corey (Erica) Dutiel, Caleb Dutiel, Madison Dutiel, Brianna Dutiel, Jade Dutiel, Aiden Dutiel, Dakota Wilder, Larry (Paige) Collinsworth, Gabriel (Angela) Collinsworth, Harrison Thorp, Phillip Thorp, David Thorp, Trey Givens, Mason Waite, Iris Barry, Willow Barnard, Matthew Barnard, Elijah Barnard and Emilie Barnard; and great-great-grandchildren, Wesson Householder, Owen Householder, Annie Householder, Parker Householder, Destiny Collinsworth, Isaiah Collinsworth, Arabella Collinsworth, Josie Cox, Elise Stenson, Chloe Stenson, Colton Ryan and Conner Valdez.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Kinney; daughter, Joyce Givens; sisters, Tessie Lavey, Gladys Waggoner, Imogene Starkey, Dorothy Dagan; brothers, Glen McGill, Gale McGill, Vance McGill, Kestel McGill, Willie McGill, Orman McGill and Lacey McGill.

Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio and from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Grace Community Church of the Nazarene, 7945 Tunnel Hill Road, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Brian Dutiel and Pastor Larry Brisker officiating.

Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com Published in Perry County Tribune on July 17, 2019