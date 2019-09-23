|
Phillip R. "Punk" Allen, 93, of New Lexington, Ohio died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at SKLD, New Lexington, Ohio.
Born Sept. 17, 1926 in Somerset, Ohio to the late Phillip R. and Florence Carney Allen.
He loved his family, farming, fishing, hunting and cattle.
Survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary "Tosie" Hatem Allen; children, Phil (Nancy) Allen, Jon "Jack" (Becky) Allen, and Jan (Judy) Allen; seven grandchildren, Scott, Ryan, Sean, Jeremy, Chad, Jason and Eric; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Neil (Maryann) Allen; sister, Grace (Pinkie) Barstoe; sister-in-law, Fairy Allen.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Evelyn Hampshire, Jerry Allen, Mary Ann Ater, Jack Allen and Earl Allen.
Calling hours will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Saint Rose Catholic Church, Corner of North Main and West Water streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant.
Burial will be at Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
A luncheon will be served following the burial at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Jefferson Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055 and/or Resident Council Fund c/o SKLD New Lexington, 920 South Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
The family would like to thank the staff at SKLD New Lexington for taking such good care of our Dad.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019