Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Randall J. McKee Obituary
Randall J. "Randy" McKee, age 58, of Glouster, Ohio, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Randy was born Sept. 23, 1961 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Melvin McKee and Wanda F. McKee.
He lived a very hard-working and wild life.
Surviving are his sons, Joey Griffin of Malta, Shawn M. (Amanda) Pickering of Glouster, Shane C. McKee of New Lexington, and Sheyenne E. McKee of Glouster; grandchildren, Dillon M. Pickering, Roxy A. McKee, Little Shane C McKee, Autumn Marie McKee, and Jade Marie McKee; brothers, Jim Martin, Dan Martin, and Melvin (Pete) McKee; sisters, Rosemary Benhart and Sandra McKee; mother of his children, Linda Cozad; several nieces and nephews; and dogs, Molly and Boomer.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; baby brother, Steven A. McKee; and nephew, Timmy Fulk.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, and 12 - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
