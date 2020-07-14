Ray Patrick White, age 45, of Thornville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 near Glenford from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Ray was born Aug. 9, 1974 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ray was a 1993 graduate of Sheridan High School and was a roofer prior to becoming disabled. He enjoyed woodcrafting, mushroom hunting and playing the guitar.
He is survived by his parents, Marion Ray and Pamela Marie (Huber) White of Thornville; brothers, Matthew White and Adam White, both of Columbus; and a niece, Carley White.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 56 South Main Street in Thornville. Masks are required and please practice social distancing. The family will have a private memorial service to celebrate Ray's life.
