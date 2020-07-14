1/1
Ray P. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Patrick White, age 45, of Thornville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 near Glenford from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Ray was born Aug. 9, 1974 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ray was a 1993 graduate of Sheridan High School and was a roofer prior to becoming disabled. He enjoyed woodcrafting, mushroom hunting and playing the guitar.
He is survived by his parents, Marion Ray and Pamela Marie (Huber) White of Thornville; brothers, Matthew White and Adam White, both of Columbus; and a niece, Carley White.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 56 South Main Street in Thornville. Masks are required and please practice social distancing. The family will have a private memorial service to celebrate Ray's life.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Ray or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to care for Ray and his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved