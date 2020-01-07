Home

Ray Richard Huffman, 93, of New Lexington, Ohio, passed away after a short illness at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House, Zanesville, Ohio.
Born July 28, 1926 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Ottis Ray and Hattie Wilson Huffman.
Ray was a former New Lexington Police officer, superintendent of the Water Works Department and started, owned and operated his excavating business from 1963-1998 for 35 years and he loved to go bowling.
He married his sweetheart while walking the beat at the candy counter at the five and dime store in New Lexington, survived by his wife of 67 years, Marjorie Severance Huffman; loving and caring father to six children, Susan (Jerry) Holbrook, Penny (Jimmie) Holmes, Julie (Rick) Scheffler, Ray (Lisa) Huffman, Patty (Jimmy) Heavener and Jeff Huffman; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a brother, A.J Huffman; and two sisters, Nora Wilkins and Laura Fitzgerald.
Per his request, no calling hours or services will be held.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
