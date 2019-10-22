Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Starner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Starner


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Starner Obituary
Richard Starner, 79, left this world on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 to be reunited with the love of his life, Betty Fogarty Starner.
He was born Dec. 20, 1939 to the late Earl and Doris O'Reilly Starner in New Lexington.
He was drafted into the United States Army in 1963 and served his country for many years. He was a member of the New Lexington Eagles 2070.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine (John) Morgan, of New Lexington; sons, Shawn (Audra) Starner of Grove City, and Jason (Carrie) Starner of Panama City, Forida; grandchildren, Zachary Starner, Ella and Elise Starner, Kaylee (Jason) Newlon and Lauren (Tracey) Wintermute; four great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Delane, Patricia, Nancy and Jerry Starner.
Family and friends called from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S. Jackson St., New Lexington where a prayer service was held at 7:45 p.m. Pastor Richard Cline officiated.
Private graveside services were held at the New Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724 New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
www.chutewiley.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
Download Now