Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:45 PM
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
corner of Man and Water Sts.
Robert A. Chute


1956 - 2019
Robert A. Chute Obituary
Robert A. "Robin" Chute, 63, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 1, 1956 in Zanesville to the late Arthur and Martha Murray Chute.
He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, New Lexington Elks #509, Community Club (formerly the Jaycees), he was a gifted contractor and cosmetologist.
Robin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Epifano Chute; daughters, Lauryn of New Lexington, and Leslie of Columbus; mother-in-law, Rosaline Epifano; brothers, Donald (Nancy) Chute of Tennessee, Michael Scott (Martha) Chute of Marysville; sisters, Martha Ann Wallace of New Lexington, Judith (Gary) Stevenson of New Lexington, Pat (Patricia) Reed of Marysville, Rebecca (Tom) Spohn of Junction City, and Kristina (Troy) Wilson of Dublin.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marybeth, Jeff, Charlene, Terrance Douglas, and James William; father-in-law, Anthony "Tony" Epifano.
Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St. New Lexington, with Elks services at 6:30 and Rosary at 6:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, corner of Main and Water streets, with Father Michael Hartage as Celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
