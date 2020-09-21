Robert A. "Bob" Dorsey, 74, of Burr Oak, formerly of Corning, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Bob was born on Aug. 15, 1946 in Zanesville, a son of the late Wayne and Mary (Hensler)Dorsey.
He was a United States Army Vietnam war veteran, a retired coal miner with the Meigs Coal Company, found his slice of heaven at Burr Oak State Park, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving is his daughter, Mindy (David) Hays; son, Shawn (Valerie) Dorsey; brothers, Bill Dorsey and Doug (Tynesia) Dorsey; grandchildren, Tahnee (Alex) Kay, Alexis (Tony) Adkins, Cassidy (Billy) Reid and Mackenzie Wilson; brother-in-law, Chuck Coakley; and eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Coakley; brother, Tom Dorsey; and niece, Jennifer Dorsey.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Burr Oak State Park beach with the Rev. Richard Fitch officiating.
Military honors will be given by the Corning American Legion Post 327.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorsey Memorial Athletic Fund, c/o North Valley Bank, 112 North Valley Street, Corning, Ohio 43730.
