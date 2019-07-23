A funeral service celebrating the life of Bob Cotterman, 68, of Grandview Heights, will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5 p.m. in the chapel at John Quint Treboni Funeral Home in Grandview, Ohio.

Bob passed away Sunday afternoon July 14, 2019. He was born April 22, 1951, the son of the late Dr. Clarence Devon and Norma Jean (Wills) Cotterman.

Bob is survived by Paula (Borski) Cotterman, his loving wife of 38 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Cara Cotterman of Upper Arlington, Ohio, and Cassandra Cotterman (Brennan Dials) of Willard, Ohio; his sons, Dr. Robert Nathan (Ellen) Cotterman of Ottawa Hills, Ohio, and Richard Cotterman (Aubrey Hughes) of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren Riley, Ethan, Lyndi, Alexis, Thorin and Thrain; brother, Devon (Becky) Cotterman of Somerset, Ohio; sister, Jeanne (Gary) Bales of Hebron, Ohio; cousins who seemed more like brothers, Harold Spangler of Charleston, West Virginia and Chuck Spangler of Avon, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

For many years Bob owned Como Bike Shop in Clintonville, later moving to Grandview as Good "Ale" Bike and Home Brew. Bob was very dedicated to the Bobcat Boosters during his time in Grandview. He enjoyed brewing beer and cooking for his family and friends. Bob loved hunting and camping out at "The Farm" as well as creating mischief with his very close friends, George Staab and Tom Truck.

Since retiring, most days you could find Bob working in his yard and garden, tinkering in his garage, or chasing after his beloved dog, Daisy. Bob will be deeply missed.

Bob's family will receive friends and family July 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W. 5th Ave., Grandview, with the service following at 5 p.m.

Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com. Published in Perry County Tribune on July 24, 2019