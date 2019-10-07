|
Robert Jeffrey "Beevo" Winegardner, 72, of Pompano Beach, Florida, for over 40 years and formerly of New Lexington, Ohio, died at 2:04 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at The Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida, after a sudden illness.
Born Sept. 9, 1947 in New Lexington, Ohio, to the late Robert and Betty L. Cook Winegardner; his mother was killed in an automobile accident three months after his birth and he was blessed to be raised by his late aunts, Julia Rosella "Babs" Winegardner (Walter) Strohl, and Mary Elizabeth Winegardner, whom he knew as his mothers.
Jeff was a 1966 graduate of St. Aloysius Academy in New Lexington; he was a devout Catholic; he never left his roots, as a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church in New Lexington, Ohio; he was also a devoted member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach, Florida, where he volunteered in every area of the church including leader of the Friday Night Bingo, usher, greeter and gift bearer.
He formerly worked at the Junction City Penitentiary and the Athens Mental Hospital as the activity director; sales director for Willow Lake Estates and Sea Meadows of Florida, where he made lifelong friends.
Member of B.P.O.E. #509 of New Lexington, where he was a Past Exalted Ruler in 1975.
He loved to golf and was avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds, during, "The Big Red Machine" and the Miami Dolphins; his faith was strong and his family and friends were most important to him.
He was looking forward to coming home next week to spend time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Brenly and their pal, Wrigley; driving the country roads, looking at the fall colors, feeding the ducks and reading the newspaper at the New Lexington Reservoir; New Lexington never left his heart and as Tom Martindale (his cousin) would sing "Take me back to Perry County, Ohio."
Survived by his two sons, Robert Chad (Terri) Winegardner and Rhett (Mandy) Winegardner; granddaughter, Brenly Jo Winegardner; grandson, Dakotah (Randi) Schooley; great-grandchildren, Haddli and Callum Schooley; sister-in-law, Kay Agriesti; nephews, Brad (Jeni) Agriesti and Brian Agriesti; great-nieces and -nephews, Bailee, Braden, Brody, Jace and Jayden Agriesti; the extended Strohl family, the Martindale's, Barry J. (Sharon), Linda E. (Bruce), Thomas B. (Lynn), Doug W., David E. (deceased) (Teresa), Larry R. "Toby" (Kim) and Patrick A. (Sherry) and their families; friends from Florida, including Antoinette, Art, Syl, Allen and Raymond; and his lifelong friends in New Lexington.
In addition to his parents and aunts, preceded in death by his former wife, Bernadine Jo Neal Stenson on Oct. 20, 2010; brother, Walter James Strohl; sister, Dorothy (Bud) Martindale; and his best friend, Ron Beck.
Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m. with Elks Service at 7:30 p.m. and Wake Service at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water streets, New Lexington, Ohio, with Father Michael Hartge and Father Chris Yakkel as celebrants.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Rose School, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764 in his memory.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, New Lexington, Ohio, with love and friendship from the Hillis, Combs and Nestor Funeral Home, Zanesville, Ohio and Gendron Funeral Services in Florida.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019