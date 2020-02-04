Home

Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
corner of Main & Water Streets
New Lexington, OH
Robert Nash


1927 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Nash, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
He was born Dec. 9, 1927 in New Lexington, the son of the late Edward and Mary (Corbett) Nash.
He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, self employed having numerous businesses in the area such as the Western Auto, Suburban Restaurant, Perry Country Club, NAPA Auto Parts in New Lexington and Somerset and many others. He was a World War II Army veteran and cooked on many of the ships and carried that tradition on by making meals for family and friends. He loved his roses and his garden and especially his tomatoes.
He is survived by his children, Steve Nash, Rick Nash, Dianne (Malcom) Boyd, Dawn (Bruce) Shipley, and son-in-law, Bill Lyons, all of New Lexington. A special friend and caregiver, Becky. Larry Nash, Phil Hillis and Jim Nash for always being there for him. Grandchildren, Justin Lyons, Travis Nash, Dustin Boyd, Tyler Boyd, Macey Talbot Colton Nash, Brittany Ogg, Drew Shumaker, Tashia Malone, Lacey Malone, Marisa Malone, Kaylee Malone and Kylee Malone; eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Speelman) Nash (2012); parents; a daughter, Debbie Lyons; and granddaughter, Megan Rose; brothers, Clarence, John, Jim, Paul, Dave, and Don Nash; sisters, Mary Catherine "Cack" Hillis and Sister Edwardine, OSF.
Calling hours were held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose Catholic Church corner of Main and Water streets, New Lexington with Father Michael Hartage as Celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by American Legion Post #58.
Special thanks to FairHope Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Rose Church, 309 N. Main St., New Lexington, 43764.
To send flowers to Robert's family, please visit our floral section.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
