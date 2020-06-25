Robert Ray "Bubba" Howard, 67, of Corning, passed away peacefully at home under the care of FairHope Hospice on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Born Nov. 23, 1952 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Ray C. Howard and Haley K. Slusher Howard.
Robert was past master and member of New Lexington Masonic Lodge #250 and Corning Masonic Lodge #584, a member of Scottish Rites Valley of Columbus. He was also a member of the House of Prayer in Drakes, Ohio.
He was a retired coal miner of Peabody Coal Company and belonged to the UMWA for 19 ½ years until Peabody closed in December 1990. After that, Robert was an over-the-road truck driver for six years. In September of 1996, he opened his business Quality Monument Services, Inc. with his partner, Mike Williamson. On May 30, 2019, when Mike decided to retire, Robert was able to hire his son, Justin, as Vice President of Quality Monument Services, Inc.
Survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Cavinee Howard; his son, Justin (Ashley) Howard; and his precious grandson, Tanner Owen Howard. Sisters, Eulah (Wendell) Johnson, Mary Humphreys, Emma Euell, Jewel Boyden; half siblings, Byrdwin (Caroline) Howard, Cherae Howard; several nieces and nephews and a host of many many friends.
Bubba was most proud of his loving, caring family and wife, Liz.
Calling hours were held from 4-8 p.m. with Masonic Lodge services at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service was held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 with House of Prayer Pastors officiating.
Burial followed at Oakfield Cemetery, Oakfield, Ohio.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jul. 9, 2020.