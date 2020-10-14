Robert Young

Robert "Bob" Young of Junction City passed away at his home on Oct. 6, 2020 with his wife Linda (Reid) by his side after an extended illness.

Bob and Linda moved from Lancaster to their farm in Junction City during the blizzard of 1978. Bob spent many weekends taking his daughter Heather (Larry Houck) Young and son Ryan (Bobbie) Young to horse shows all over the United States and was active as a 4H advisor for several years. Bob had a passion to help youth improve their equine skills.

After his children were raised he loved spending time with his grandsons Marcus, Adam and Eli. He never missed any of their sporting events, horse shows and dirt bike races. He also enjoyed attending Trinity's volleyball and basketball games until this season due to his failing health.

Bob was a millwright welder by profession. He worked at Anchor Hocking Plant II for 25 years and served as Vice Chairman of Local #25. After Plant II closed he worked at Cooper Standard in New Lexington for twenty years until retirement. He served as vice chairman of UAW local 1686. Bob was a member of the Junction City American Legion SAL.

He was preceded in death by his parents Crate and Hazel (Holbrook) Young and in-laws John and Bertha Reid.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster Ohio, and per Bob's wishes there will be no public services. A memorial gathering was held on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the New Lex K of C Hall in New Lexington, Ohio at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank everyone that took time to visit him over the past year. They would also like to thank the staff of Fairhope Hospice of Lancaster and Dr. Twehues and staff, FMC aide Diane and a special thanks to Rick Cline, Aaron Begley and Sanford Short.

If you wish to honor Bob please make a contribution in his name to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster Ohio.

