Rose Wilson
Rose (Shiplett) Wilson, age 86, passed away Oct. 1, 2020.
Rose was an amazing seamstress, baker and most of all famous for her Coney sauce at The Panther Drive In she ran with her late husband, Paul. She was very active in the St. Rose Catholic Church in New Lexington. She loved spending time watching her five granddaughters play ball; she moved right with every play. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Rose had a love for ice cream and enjoyed her big bowl each night.
She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard (Coke) Shiplett and Mildred Boley Shiplett and her loving husband of 48 years, Paul H. She is survived by her two children, daughter, Vicki (TJ) Edwards and son, Steve (Debbie) Wilson. Her five granddaughters, Jodi (Ryan) Marshall, Jessica Boring, Libby (Corey) Guenther, Carrie (Joe) Faherndorf, and Jackie (Tyler Phipps) Edwards. Her great-grandchildren, Tristin and Chase Boring, Quinn, Shelby and Cal Guenther, along with Lena, Gwen, Vivian and Sophia Fahrendorf. Rose is survived by her siblings; Anne (Charles) Gallagher, Monica (Dan) Saunders, Len (Dee) Shiplett, and Janet (Chuck) Taylor. Along with many nieces and nephews, and her longtime friend, Alveeta (Cannon) Vanhorn. She will be truly missed.
Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Ty Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the following organization of your choice in memory of Rose: St. Rose Catholic Church, Research for Dementia and Parkinson's, the Perry County Dog Shelter, or a charity of your choice. Online obituary and condolences at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com.



Published in Perry County Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Rose Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Rose was such a nice person who loved her family. I always enjoyed talking with her. I will ask God to wrap his loving arms around you at this difficult time.
Luann Cooperrider
Friend
October 4, 2020
Vicki,Steve and family,So very sorry to hear about your mom’s passing. What a great lady ! May your memories give you comfort in the days to come.
Don & Patty (Meikle) Caton, Junction City
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry to learn of your loss of Rose. You have our deepest sympathy. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Winnie Strohl & family
October 3, 2020
Vicki & Family, So sorry to hear about your mother. Hugs and prayers to all of you
Patty Harbaugh Johnson
Friend
October 3, 2020
Our sincere condolences to all.
Rose was a generous, hard working, and kind person during her entire life. She was devoted to her family, who we know will miss her endlessly. While we cannot be in attendance, in accordance with her wishes, a donation is being sent to the Perry County Dog Shelter in Rose's name.
Kenneth & Lyn Falk
October 2, 2020
I am so very very sorry for your loss. Sending big hugs and prayers for you during this very difficult time.
Love ya
Janet Dickson-Morris
Janet Dickson-Morris
Friend
