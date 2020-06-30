Roy Eugene Lanning, 86, left this life peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Roy (Gene Pete) was born March 9, 1934 in Murray City, Ohio, to Roy N. Lanning and Sarah Richardson Lanning.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He was retired from General Electric in Logan, and from Meigs Coal Mine #2.
Roy was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed sitting on the porch swing with Phyllis and watching the wildlife of Wayne National Forest wander across the yard as the family children played. He was a woodworker who made cradles for his grandchildren and stoneworker who decorated the property with his stone creations. He also enjoyed hunting, country music, football, basketball, baseball, and watching old westerns on the television.
Nothing was more important to him than family and he was the family storyteller. He loved to talk about his younger days and pass on his life lessons to the younger family members. He loved to talk about the Marine Corps, hunting, his great-grandfather, who was a Civil War Veteran, and working with a great group of friends at Meigs Coal Mine #2.
Roy is survived by his children, Jeannie (Joe)Winnenberg, Bill Lanning, and Mike Dego (Tera) Lanning; grandchildren, Joe (Leslie) Winnenberg, Marcus (Casey) Winnenberg, Bill (Amber) Lanning, David (Kylie) Lanning, Nick Lanning, Mike (Margaret) Lanning, and Eric (Lacy) Lanning; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Audrianna, Gunner, Gage, David, Nathan, Lydia, Leah, Corbyn, Waylon, Jack, and Alex; sister, Annabelle (Dean) Howards; sister-in-law, Melvina (Wayne) Rostash; brother-in-law, Butch (Linda) Walters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Lanning; father, Roy N. Lanning; mother, Sarah Richardson Lanning; daughter, Catherine; and granddaughter-in-law, Clarissa.
Due to the epidemic a graveside service will be held for Roy and Phyllis at a later date.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Roy (Gene Pete) was born March 9, 1934 in Murray City, Ohio, to Roy N. Lanning and Sarah Richardson Lanning.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He was retired from General Electric in Logan, and from Meigs Coal Mine #2.
Roy was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed sitting on the porch swing with Phyllis and watching the wildlife of Wayne National Forest wander across the yard as the family children played. He was a woodworker who made cradles for his grandchildren and stoneworker who decorated the property with his stone creations. He also enjoyed hunting, country music, football, basketball, baseball, and watching old westerns on the television.
Nothing was more important to him than family and he was the family storyteller. He loved to talk about his younger days and pass on his life lessons to the younger family members. He loved to talk about the Marine Corps, hunting, his great-grandfather, who was a Civil War Veteran, and working with a great group of friends at Meigs Coal Mine #2.
Roy is survived by his children, Jeannie (Joe)Winnenberg, Bill Lanning, and Mike Dego (Tera) Lanning; grandchildren, Joe (Leslie) Winnenberg, Marcus (Casey) Winnenberg, Bill (Amber) Lanning, David (Kylie) Lanning, Nick Lanning, Mike (Margaret) Lanning, and Eric (Lacy) Lanning; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Audrianna, Gunner, Gage, David, Nathan, Lydia, Leah, Corbyn, Waylon, Jack, and Alex; sister, Annabelle (Dean) Howards; sister-in-law, Melvina (Wayne) Rostash; brother-in-law, Butch (Linda) Walters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Lanning; father, Roy N. Lanning; mother, Sarah Richardson Lanning; daughter, Catherine; and granddaughter-in-law, Clarissa.
Due to the epidemic a graveside service will be held for Roy and Phyllis at a later date.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 14, 2020.