Sandra Ann Finegan (Steffens), age 58, of Centerburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Born on April 26, 1960 to Gary and Judith (Rosenberg) Steffens in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin.

Sandy was a friend to many and was known for her kind, caring spirit and easy smile. Her voice was unmistakable and her laugh often entered the room before she did. Some of her happiest moments were spent chatting with friends and family over a cup of coffee. The pride she felt for her family was evident and she dedicated her time to making new memories with her children and grandchildren. Sandy was a jack-of-all-trades.

She was well known for her artistic abilities, primitive crafts, and also spent time building and remodeling homes. Sandy loved nature. Gardening, camping, and canoeing were just some of her favorite outdoor hobbies. Her determination and strong spirit will continue to be an inspiration to those that knew her.

Sandy is survived by her four children, Tanya Strouse (Joe), Leah Moore (Brad), Bryan Finegan, and Chelsie Russell (Chase); grandchildren, Abby Finegan, Payton Strouse, Levi Knisley, Josyah Finegan, Ava Moore, Kaitlynn and Kierstan Morgan; as well as her great-granddaughter, Charlie Edwards. She is also survived by her parents, Gary and Judith Steffens; and her siblings, Fonda Fischer (Scott), Kelly Lax (Kory), Gary Steffens Jr. (Carole), Matthew Steffens III (Cathy), Christine Gabriel (Sean), David Steffens (Shanda), Daniel Steffens and Jessica Noche (Alvin); and many nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by Roger Finegan, Norbert Rosenberg, Dorothy Rosenberg, Matthew Jr. and Deloris Steffens.

The service will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Somerset, Ohio, Thursday at 11 a.m.

There will be a luncheon to follow at The Somerset American Legion.

Published in Perry County Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019