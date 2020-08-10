Sharon Euman, 68, of Rushville, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020.
She was born on June 8, 1952 in Zanesville to Cecil and Florence (Keplar) Litchfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kevin Leach; grandchildren, DJ and Daniel; brothers, Bill and Jimmy; sister-in-law, Lisa Litchfield; and a special friend Bill Hines.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years ,James Euman; children, Tammy (Dayton) Pugh, Lori Leach, Carrie (Joe) Coulter; grandchildren, Chris, Nicole, Bailey, Megan and William; great-grandchildren, Noah, Silas and Grayson; and by siblings, Roger (Florence), John, Tommy; by sisters-in-law, Carolyn and Maxine; and special friend, Russ Everson.
Cremation has been observed.
