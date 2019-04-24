Sharon Kay Gilligan, 73, of Junction City, Ohio, passed away at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.

Sharon was born Dec. 16, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Speelman Ardetto.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Junction City.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Bolyard of Junction City, and Amy (Keith) Diltz of Lancaster; one son, Joseph (Jodi) Gilligan of New Lexington; five grandchildren, Jon (Camille) Elekes, Erica (Nathan Gill) Bolyard, Brandon Bolyard, Allison Gilligan and Maddison Gilligan; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Bolyard, Hazel Gilligan and Mateo Elekes; one sister, Patty (Joe) O'Rourke of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Joseph E. Gilligan (September 3, 2002); three sisters, Angie Campbell, Margie Tabler and Mary Morgan; and a brother, Paul "Shorty" Ardetto.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Michael Hartge as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Cancer Alliance.

Published in Perry County Tribune on May 1, 2019