Sharon L. Wine, 67, of Logan won her battle with cancer when she went home to be with Jesus on Sept. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was a faithful and loving servant of Jesus.
Born April 30, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Virgil and Glenna Knight.
A 1971 graduate of New Lexington High School, she was employed by Shake Shoppe, Metalbestos, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Burger King and was an extraordinary babysitter to many. Sharon was an active member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Logan.
Sharon never met a stranger and eagerly shared the gospel of God. She would light up a room with her smile, kindness, and sense of humor. Her love of life could be heard through her laughter from afar. She was well known for her love of God, love of family and her card ministry. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Sharon is survived by daughter, Amy (Brian) Tootle of Logan; son, Jason (Danielle) Hicks of Hideaway Hills; granddaughter, (referred to as her sunshine) Delaney (Tyler Sinnott) Tootle of Logan; brothers, Larry (Helen) Knight, Jerry (Dawn) Knight, Eddie (Jane) Knight; sisters, Sue Mayfield, Kay Baker, Brenda (Clifford) Burgess, and Donna (Patrick) Burgess; mother-in-law, Virginia Wine; sister- and brothers-in-law, Kay (Mike) Mercer and Bob (Valerie) Wine; special friends, Matt, Lori and Raelyn Palmer of Logan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wine in April 2020; father-in-law, Howard Wine; and brother-in-law, Mike Baker.
Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, with the Rev. Steve Hubbard officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County.
Visitation will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Sharon Wine to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com