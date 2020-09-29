1/
Sharon L. Wine
1953 - 2020
Sharon L. Wine, 67, of Logan won her battle with cancer when she went home to be with Jesus on Sept. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was a faithful and loving servant of Jesus. 
Born April 30, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Virgil and Glenna Knight. 
A 1971 graduate of New Lexington High School, she was employed by Shake Shoppe, Metalbestos, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Burger King and was an extraordinary babysitter to many. Sharon was an active member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Logan. 
Sharon never met a stranger and eagerly shared the gospel of God. She would light up a room with her smile, kindness, and sense of humor. Her love of life could be heard through her laughter from afar. She was well known for her love of God, love of family and her card ministry. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. 
Sharon is survived by daughter, Amy (Brian) Tootle of Logan; son, Jason (Danielle) Hicks of Hideaway Hills; granddaughter, (referred to as her sunshine) Delaney (Tyler Sinnott) Tootle of Logan; brothers, Larry (Helen) Knight, Jerry (Dawn) Knight, Eddie (Jane) Knight; sisters, Sue Mayfield, Kay Baker, Brenda (Clifford) Burgess, and Donna (Patrick) Burgess; mother-in-law, Virginia Wine; sister- and brothers-in-law, Kay (Mike) Mercer and Bob (Valerie) Wine; special friends, Matt, Lori and Raelyn Palmer of Logan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. 
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wine in April 2020; father-in-law, Howard Wine; and brother-in-law, Mike Baker. 
Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, with the Rev. Steve Hubbard officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County.
Visitation will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. 
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. 
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Sharon Wine to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, Ohio 43138. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
14 entries
September 28, 2020
I'm so very very sorry to hear of your loss. Sharon and I worked at Shake Shoppe at the same time. It was always a joy working with her. I have fond memories of that time. Even years later whenever I ran into Sharon she would have a big smile and friendly conversation. Fly high Sweet Sharon
Joyce Sharpe
September 26, 2020
I am so very very sorry for your loss.
Sending family prayers for comfort.
Janet Dickson-Morris
Friend
September 26, 2020
Sorry to hear of the death of your loved one.
Thelma Farmer
September 25, 2020
Sharon was a beautiful lady and friend..She will be missed,
Janice Stephenson
Friend
September 25, 2020
Beautiful and very friendly lady. Worked with her at Goodyear and she always had a smile.. RIP Sharon
Dee and Gary Hampton
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Sharon! I remember playing with you and your sisters as a child when all of us was at grandpa and grandma's. It was so nice catching up with you on Facebook. I'm going to miss you! I love you ❤ Cousin Darla
Darla Herron
Family
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bonnie and Mark Yarns
Family
September 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about this you have my sympathy and prayers. Heaven gained a great lady!
Rita Deavers
Friend
September 24, 2020
Sharon was one of the special people on this earth. Such a loving and sweet person. Heaven gained a most special angel.
Barb and Dave Stivison
Friend
September 24, 2020
Such a dear sweet lady. I will miss her so much.
Deb Spohn
Friend
September 24, 2020
And Sharon you will be in Miss very much we love you we'll remember the remember the good times and the laughs and smiles that you had on your face ever get together we had love you Aunt Sharon., My prayers are with the family
Jody and john Mcneely
Family
September 24, 2020
Our sincere condolences on the passing of your loved one, Sharon. May your many fond memories bring you comfort.
Truly,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
September 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sharon’s passing. I met this wonderful family at a church camp back in 1973. Sharon always had a smile on her face and so friendly to talk to. May God comfort the family.
Karen Hamilton
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.

Brenda Nelson Rowe
Tina Nelson Russell
Carol Nelson Lehman
Dewey Nelson Jr.
Mark Nelson
and the late Mary Nelson
and families
Friend
