|
|
Shirley Ann (Storts) Wesney, 78, of Bristol, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Shirley was born Aug. 8,1940 in New Lexington, a daughter of the late Chester and Jeanette (Daily) Storts.
She was a retired employee of Cooper Standard in New Lexington.
Shirley was a loving wife, mom and Gram, to her husband of 50 years, Roy Wesney; daughter, Penny Wesney; and beloved granddaughter, Cheyenne Sheumaker; a dedicated sister to her siblings, Ron(Anna) Storts and Roger(Jan) Storts, who survive; and sister, Betty Browning, who preceded Shirley in death.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at THE J.E.Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 West Walnut St., Shawnee.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials contributions be made to the Kat Dodson Foundation, in care of Carol Dodson, 4378 Township Road 130, Corning, Ohio 43730.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019