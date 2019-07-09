Shirley J. Fankhauser, 73, of New Lexington, died peacefully at her home Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Lancaster, the daughter of William Musick and Edith (Middaugh) Musick. She married Richard K. "Dick" Fankhauser on Jan. 9, 1964 and was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Lexington.

Shirley was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who adored the time she spent with her family. She cherished following her grandchildren in all their activities and events. Shirley loved computer games, sewing, reading and most of all shopping. She had a great sense of humor and loved to travel and sitting in her yard visiting with her neighbors.

In addition to her husband of over 55 years, Dick Fankhauser, Shirley is survived by three daughters, Denise (Larry) Lake of East Fultonham, Tisha (Todd) Brown and Nicole (Scott) Foraker, both of New Lexington; six grandchildren, Sydney (Kyle) Bates, Ian (Miriam Logan) Lake, Taylor (Makayla McGee) Brown, Tatum (Seth Brown) Brown, Kolten Foraker and Kaden Foraker; three great grandchildren, Dallas, Jaxson and Dawson Bates; one brother, Mike Musick; several brothers and sisters-n-law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by one sister, Ellen Jacobson.

Visitation was Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2 till 8 p.m. at the Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, and one hour prior to services from 10 till 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the First United Methodist Church, 126 South High Street, New Lexington with the Rev. Greg Inboden officiating.

Burial was in New Lexington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764-0724 in Shirley's memory.

Published in Perry County Tribune on July 10, 2019