Steven Eugene Gable, 36, of Columbus, Ohio, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in Wilton Manors, Florida.
Born July 10, 1984 in Zanesville to Patrick J. Gable and Pamela Sue Klingler Kincaid.
Steven was Catholic by faith; a 2002 graduate of Miller High School and a dental assistant.
Survived by his father, Patrick J. Gable; mother, Pamela Sue Kincaid; three brothers, Joseph Gable, Dillon Kincaid and Kyle Alan Gable; grandparents, Bob and Adelaide Gable; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by a brother, Michael Gable; and grandparents, Neville Klingler and Marguerite Gonzalez.
Calling hours were held from 4-7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral Liturgy was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Todd Lehigh as celebrant.
Burial followed in New Lexington Cemetery.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewelx.com