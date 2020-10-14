Sue Richmond

Sue McCarthy Richmond of Junction City, Ohio passed peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 27, 1938 in Buffalo, N.Y. She was raised in New Canaan, Conn. and was a horse-crazy teen who participated in any equestrian activity she could. She graduated from the University of North Carolina - Greensboro with a degree in English, and then The Ohio State University with a asters in English Literature and became a dedicated teacher, teaching about 50 years until her retirement in 2017.
She moved to Junction City, Ohio with her husband and children in 1972 and began to teach in the local school systems in Perry County, most of those years at St. Rose in New Lexington and later at Holy Trinity in Somerset. She lived to teach and had many families for two generations. She was the kind of teacher who received mail from former students often.
She also was a volunteer adviser in the 4-H program in Perry County teaching riding and equestrian showmanship to young 4-H members for many years. She was an advocate for the well being of all animals and spent many years fostering Golden Retrievers to help them find homes. She selflessly gave several years caring for her invalid mother and then great aunt, putting aside her plans, to give them security and love in their final years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Hazlett McCarthy and Vaughn Kathleen McCarthy, loving husband Lowell (Sam) Richmond, and young daughter Laine.
She is survived by her son Douglas (Betty) Richmond of Delaware, Ohio, daughter Brenna (Kevin) Stultz of Granville, Ohio, sister Beth (Jack) Crowley of Bellevue, Washington, grandsons Joshua Richmond, Aidan Stultz, Samuel (Sammy) Stultz and by granddaughter Laine Stultz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her friends and colleagues.
A memorial to remember and honor Sue's life will be announced at a later date. Sue asked that in lieu of flowers donations could be made to the following charities: The Humane Society of Delaware County,4920 state Rt. 37, Delaware, Ohio 43015, or the Perry County Humane Society, P.O. Box 105, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.