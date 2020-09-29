1/
Susan A. Pearce
Susan Ann "Sue" (Holden) Pearce, resident of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. She was 62 years old. Sue was the devoted daughter of the late Carl and Verna Holden.
Susan is a former resident of New Lexington and Harbor Hills, Ohio, and attended St. Rose Elementary and Lakewood Junior High in those locations.
She is survived by her brothers, Jerry McGee of East Palestine Ohio, and Carl Donovan Holden of Los Angeles, California. She is also survived by her nieces, Roxane Love and Michelle McGee; and her nephew, Mike McGee; as well as numerous friends and family in Ohio and South Florida.
Sue was an avid golfer and diver, a devoted friend, and known throughout the Palm Beaches for her bawdy good humor, quick wit, and infectious laugh.
There will be a small family memorial and a scattering of ashes at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, the family requests making a donation to a drug and alcohol treatment facility of your choice.



Published in Perry County Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 28, 2020
Sue P. We were and are the same soles. Waitress and struggling addiction. You were the kindness always. Jim and I are sadder.
Lynne Walkowski
Friend
September 28, 2020
SueP!! I'm still in disbelief that you are gone! Just when I thought you were happy again, back to work, ready to come over and go swimming.... I'm going to miss you! Till we meet again, rest in peace withTommy and all your friends and family in heaven!!
Linda Kintz
Friend
September 28, 2020
I’d like to think that she and Diane are having a happy reunion in heaven!!!
Marilyn Cole
Family
September 28, 2020
I know you will miss her greatly. Donovan, you and the family are in my prayers.
Diane Coleman
