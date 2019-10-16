|
Terry A. Blosser, 67, of New Lexington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Genesis Hospital and under the care of Genesis Hospice.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1951 in New Lexington. Terry was the son of Francis & Irene (Starner) Blosser.
He was married the love of his life for over 48 years, Florence "Susie" (Pickrell) Blosser, and he was Protestant by faith.
Terry was a family man who greatly enjoy the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a truck driver and owned and operated T&S Trucking for many years. He had a heart of gold and would do anything he could for anyone. He was an avid card player and enjoyed playing euchre at the . He was an auto mechanic and a jack-of-all-trades.
Terry is survived by four children, Michael Anthony "Tony" Blosser, Terra (Mike) Hammer, Kimberly (Ed) Hollingshead and Russell Starner; grandchildren, Joe, Tiffany, Coy, Dalton, Leah, Paige, Clay, and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Jaylyn, Taylor, Sunshine, Kaci, A.J., Ava, Titan, Emma, Athena and Ken; two sisters, Carol Dumolt and Glenna Boles; one brother, Roy Blosser, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his wife of over 48 years, Susie Blosser; one grandson, Jonathan Reed and two brothers, Jack and Jerry Williams.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the funeral home with Reverend Dick Newlon officiating.
Terry will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Zion Cemetery, Porterville.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019