|
|
Terry L Cotterman, age 65, a native of Somerset, Ohio, died April 10, 2019, at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
He was born Feb. 5, 1954, to Rose (King) Cotterman and the late Archie "Bud" Cotterman Jr.
He spent most of his adult life as a painter in Newark, Ohio, and had recently retired to Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Michelle (Felt) Cotterman; his daughters, Amanda (Matt) Norton and LaneÃ© Cotterman; and grandsons, Caden and Tyler Norton. In addition, he is survived by his mother and siblings, Gary (Becky) Cotterman, Bob Cotterman, Cheryl (Brad) White, Vickie (Wayne) Hoffer, Joe (Belin) Cotterman and Tina (Dan) Padgett.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is entrusted with arrangements. At his request, there will be no services.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019