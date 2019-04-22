Thomas Joseph Bever, 63, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home in the comfort of his family after a nine-month struggle with leukemia.

Thomas (Tom) was born June 6, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio, a son of the late Leo Aquinas and the late Frances Ellen (McDonough) Bever.

He was a member of Holy Trinity and St. Joseph parishes in Somerset.

At a young age, Tom developed a lifelong medical condition following an acute illness. Throughout his life, Tom was steadfast in his religious faith and served as an inspiration to his family. Tom was a graduate of Sheridan High School. In his young adult years, he worked in the family grocery business. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, watching sports including baseball and Notre Dame football, reading, listening to country music, tasting Frances' pies and other baked goods, and participating in church activities.

Tom is survived by his sister, Anne Marie Bever of Somerset, Ohio; his three brothers, John Lawrence (Karen) Bever of Omaha, Nebraska, Mark Stephen (Nancy) Bever of Blue Ash, Ohio, and Timothy Martin (Laura) Bever of Southlake, Texas; eight nieces and nephews, Jessica, Matthew, Ryan, Kathleen, Andrew, Emily, William and Ailsa.

Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, where a vigil service will be held at 7:45 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following organizations, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Somerset, Ohio; Genesis Healthcare Foundation (Hospice & Palliative Care), Zanesville, Ohio; or , Central Ohio Chapter, Columbus, Ohio.

