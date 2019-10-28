|
My brother Todd J. Agriesti passed away Oct. 17, 2019, Thursday at 7:20 pm.
His sudden and untimely death came as quite a shock, he stubbed his toe and fell down an entire flight of steps and rocked his "white house", as he was only diagnosed with a broken vertebrae and three ribs, blood clots in both lungs and legs, cancer, extreme stubbornness and arm chair mechanic.
Todd was born Sept. 22, 1962 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Joseph V., Sr. and Louise Teresa Fiore Agriesti.
Todd loved his family and friends more than anything else in the world -except hot or cold beer, free beer, cigarettes, dogs (Bill and Rock), car racing, car shows with his "Road Toad/Road Runner," visiting/BS'ing with friends, fishing, cutting and splitting wood, eating spaghetti/meatballs and pizza, old cars, 12 oz. curls, and 100 pound girls, loved to dance, mechanic/body work on cars, taking care of "DUKE", riding a Uni-Cycle, parties in the garage and telling "WEEZE" (MOM) the telephone was ringing.
Todd was a connoisseur of breakfast and lunch joints. He would help anyone at anytime. He had a heart of "gold" and a huge jokester.
Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to truly exceptional nurses at Genesis ER/Hospital and SKLD Nursing Home entire staff - provided a peaceful and compassionate environment during his transition from life to the next. And a special thanks to all the family and friends that visited him and taking treats to the nursing home, he enjoyed it all.
Everything he will ever want is now on the other side.
It hurts to let go, but sometimes it hurts more to hold on.
So, to my brother, best friend, partner in crime, my protector, my repair guy, my world... I will see you on the other side. I am devastated. Love you more!!! Your Sis, NEE.
Survived by his sister, Renee Young (Jim Middaugh); nephews, Brad (Jeni) Agriesti, Brian Agriesti and Richard (Laura) Ratliff; great-nieces and nephews, Logyn, Bailee, Braden, Brody, Lukas, Jace, Jayden and Lane.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a brother, Joey Agriesti; and a sister, Connie (Roger) Burden; grandparents, Leonard and Mary Altier Agriesti; Carmello and Rose Del Serro Fiore.
Following his wishes there will not be a showing , but visitation with family and friends was held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
A ceremony of his life and burial followed at New Lexington Cemetery, 440 Swigart Street, New Lexington, Ohio, with Father Michael Hartge officiating.
Well wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a "Miller-Lite" can and drink it in his honor or leave a comment of your memory of "TODD" here. www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Perry County Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019