Todd Smoke, May 1, 1966 to May 22, 2020.
Todd lived his life as a free spirit. He was so proud of his children's success. He adored his grandchildren.
Survived by his son, Levi Tory Smoke (Tiffany), and their children, Clay and Nova; his daughter, Amanda Smoke and her children Kaidyn, Harper and Ady, Susie Packer; his mom and his dad; and Katie, his fur ball buddy.
Todd was a graduate of Lakewood High School, Class of 1984.
A special thanks to Todd's daily buddies, Ron Bowers, the men of Deere Valley, Jason Foltz, Tony Flagg, and the gang from The Port.
You were all there for him.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available for signing at hoskinsonfuneral.com; please log on and leave a message of support and comfort for his family.
"Remember Todd Well"
Published in Perry County Tribune from May 26 to Jun. 9, 2020.