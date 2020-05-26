Todd Smoke
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Smoke, May 1, 1966 to May 22, 2020.
Todd lived his life as a free spirit. He was so proud of his children's success. He adored his grandchildren.
Survived by his son, Levi Tory Smoke (Tiffany), and their children, Clay and Nova; his daughter, Amanda Smoke and her children Kaidyn, Harper and Ady, Susie Packer; his mom and his dad; and Katie, his fur ball buddy.
Todd was a graduate of Lakewood High School, Class of 1984.
A special thanks to Todd's daily buddies, Ron Bowers, the men of Deere Valley, Jason Foltz, Tony Flagg, and the gang from The Port.
You were all there for him.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available for signing at hoskinsonfuneral.com; please log on and leave a message of support and comfort for his family.
"Remember Todd Well"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from May 26 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 26, 2020
Todd was a genuinely kind man we were fortunate to have as our friend. He will be missed. Prayers to his family.
Teddy & Jenny Eppley
May 25, 2020
Fly high with the angels Smoke.. you are loved and missed
Dawn Mills
Friend
May 25, 2020
RIP my friend
May 24, 2020
Rest In Peace Todd...It is a sadder place without you....
bernie spaulding
May 24, 2020
I will miss you and your laugh. Rest In Peace my dear friend and cousin❤
Tami Samsal
Friend
May 24, 2020
Todd was definitely a free spirit to say the least. He was a lot of fun to talk to. You never had to guess his opinion on anything as he was always ready to share! RIP Todd..........Ron Combs.
May 24, 2020
Susy and Family, I'm sorry to hear of Todd's passing. He was a great guy and will be missed! My sincere condolences!
Jim Lawson
May 23, 2020
rest in peace Todd
Lakewood Class of '67
Buckeye Lake
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved