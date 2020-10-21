Tracey L. "Mutt" Wintermute II, 55, of New Straitsville passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident.
He was born Jan. 3, 1965 in Nelsonville; he was a certified electrician, member of the New Lexington Eagles and former member of New Straitsville Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his parents Sue and Dick Anderson; his children Ashley Wintermute and Tracey (Lauren) Wintermute; brother Jeff Anderson; grandchildren Chloe and Colton King and Aisley and Adley Wintermute; mother of his children Lisa Craiglow; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Tracey L. Wintermute, grandparents Clara and Emil Thompson; Ezra and Ida Wintermute, Clifford and Mary Anderson; uncles Dean Winter, Larry Wintermute, Randy Perrin, Steve Perrin, Leroy Thompson; Bill Thompson, Les Thompson, Gene Thompson, and Arthur Stewart; his aunt Pam Perrin.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street Shawnee.
Following calling cremation will take place, with interment at a later date.
