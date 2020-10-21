1/1
Tracey L. Wintermute II
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracey L. "Mutt" Wintermute II, 55, of New Straitsville passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident.
He was born Jan. 3, 1965 in Nelsonville; he was a certified electrician, member of the New Lexington Eagles and former member of New Straitsville Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his parents Sue and Dick Anderson; his children Ashley Wintermute and Tracey (Lauren) Wintermute; brother Jeff Anderson; grandchildren Chloe and Colton King and Aisley and Adley Wintermute; mother of his children Lisa Craiglow; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Tracey L. Wintermute, grandparents Clara and Emil Thompson; Ezra and Ida Wintermute, Clifford and Mary Anderson; uncles Dean Winter, Larry Wintermute, Randy Perrin, Steve Perrin, Leroy Thompson; Bill Thompson, Les Thompson, Gene Thompson, and Arthur Stewart; his aunt Pam Perrin.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street Shawnee.
Following calling cremation will take place, with interment at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Oct. 21 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved