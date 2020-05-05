Virginia L. Meadows
1957 - 2020
Virginia Lee "Ginny" "Mighty Midget" Dailey Meadows, 62, of New Lexington, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020 at FAIRHOPE Hospice-Pickering House Lancaster.
She was born on Aug. 25, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Mary Charlene (Palmer) Dailey.
Virginia was a homemaker, who enjoyed her flower beds, fishing, making cakes, and going to truck and tractor pulls; she took special delight in her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Surviving is her husband, Jimmie Meadows Sr.; her children, Tinia (Kenneth Verkest) Meadows and Jimmie (Amber) Meadows Jr.; stepchildren, Kimberly (Jody) Six, Diamond Meadows and Quoia Meadows; siblings, Mary (Dave Blevins) Dailey, William (Gloria) Dailey, and Margie (Terry) Kiger; grandchildren, Sydney, Tonni, Jaylyn, Taven, Eugenia, Jared, Shawnna and Robert; great-grandchildren, Kyan, Charles, and Delilah; brother-in-law, Frank Blevins; 10 step-great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents she preceded in death by her sister, Kay Blevins; brother, Robert Dailey; great-granddaughter, Hazelynn; and step-great-grandson, Mathew Cremeans.
Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family
The J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home of Shawnee is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com



Published in Perry County Tribune from May 5 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
