Walter F. Clark
1940 - 2020
Walter Frances Clark, 80, passed from life on this earth on Friday morning, May 22, 2020 being loved by his family.
Walter was born on April 11, 1940 to Emmett Clark and Florence (Gordon) Clark in Perry County, Ohio.
He was a resident of Perry County and Fairfield County, Ohio until August 2018 when he chose to live with his son and daughter-in-law in Etowah, Tennessee.
Walter graduated from Junction City High School. Walter worked for Superior Glass Fibers, formerly Reichold Chemicals, Inc. of Bremen, Ohio until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golf and his family. Some of his fondest memories is his time coaching girls softball in Bremen, Ohio and fishing at Angler's Paradise. Walter also loved the Cincinnati Reds.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Dorothy (Leo) Kunkler, Mary Ellen (Bob) Schmelzer and Manaleta Clark.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph (Dallas) Clark of Etowah, Tennessee, Jeffrey Clark of Lancaster, Ohio; five grandchildren, Corey Clark of Englewood, Tennessee, Courtney (Tyler) Arent and Alyssa Clark all of Athens, Tennessee, Caleb Clark and Abby Clark of Lancaster, Ohio; one brother, Hugh Clark of New Lexington, Ohio; and a sister, Rita (Patrick) Stalter of New Lexington, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In honor of his wishes, there will be no public services at this time.
You can, however, share a memory of Walter and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com.
Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.



Published in Perry County Tribune from May 26 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
400 S White St
Athens, TN 37303
(423) 453-2302
