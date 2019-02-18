Warren J. "Butch" Tomlin Jr., 68, of Moxahala, Ohio, died at 11:23 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at the Pickering House, FAIRHOPE Hospice of Lancaster, Ohio.

Born July 17, 1950 in Louisa, Kentucky, to the late Warren Sr. and Virginia Moore Tomlin.

Butch was the owner and operator of the Moxie Mini Mart; he loved camping, car restoration and was a proud owner of a 57 Chevy Belair for 49 years; he was a member of Strokers Custom Car Club and Neoacacia Lodge #595 F & AM, Westerville, Ohio.

Survived by his wife of 23 years, Deborah Carter Tomlin; son, Warren "T.J" (Jaime) Tomlin, III.; two daughters, Jennifer (Larry) Ezell and Nancy (Mark) Lewis; three grandchildren, Joshua Lewis, Austin and Chase Tomlin; sister, Donna "Sunny" (Paul) Collins; brother, Larry Tomlin; nephew, Michael (Laura) Lewis; and a niece, Missy (Tommy) Heavener.

Calling hours were held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Masonic Lodge services at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service were held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Mary Perani officiating.

Burial took place at 2:30 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pickering House, FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Published in Perry County Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019