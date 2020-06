Willa Jean Newlon, 86, of New Lexington, died 10:10 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at SKLD Care of New Lexington following a lengthy illness.She was born Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1934, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of William B. Marlow and Olive P. (Bennett) Marlow.She married David L. Newlon on Thursday, June 4, 1959, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Lexington.Jean was a registered nurse for many years. Following her marriage, she was a stay at home mom and after raising her four daughters, she returned to nursing with Sun Bridge Care Center and retired from Heartland Nursing Center. She was a member of DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution; she enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing; but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.Jean is survived by four daughters, Jenny (Mike) Reichley of Zanesville, Cathy (Morton) Combs of Crooksville, Tammy (Dave) Shriner of Junction City, and Ginger Fletcher of Westerville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with two on the way; two sisters-in-law, Elli Marlow of Virginia, and Betty Marlow of Rose Farm; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, David Newlon who died on Jan. 1, 2009; one granddaughter, Angela Shriner; one son-in-law, Mark Fletcher; two brothers, Bill and Bob Marlow.Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 126 South High Street, New Lexington, with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Greg Inboden officiating.Private burial will be held at a later date in New Lexington Cemetery.The family would like to thank Jean's home caregivers and the staff of SKLD Care Center for the wonderful care and attention given to their mother during her illness.Following the memorial service a gathering will follow in the church Fellowship Hall where a dinner will be served. Due to current health concerns, social distancing will be observed and all are asked to wear personal protection items.Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com