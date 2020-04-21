|
William D. "Bill" Richards, age 79, of Caldwell, Ohio, passed away early Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
He was born June 23, 1940 in Junction City, Ohio, a son of the late Willard T. and Lillian G. Paxton Richards.
Bill was a deeply religious man; he was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caldwell, and the Knights of Columbus Council #2565. He was a member of the Caldwell VFW Post #4721 and treasured so many friendships from there. He worked for the former City Loan Bank in Caldwell, went on to operate the Reed-Richards Insurance Company, the Richards Insurance Company and finally retired from the Crum & Richards Insurance Company.
He could often be found camping and boating at Seneca Lake. He loved his cabin and his farm. He enjoyed watching basketball, especially his Buckeyes. He was a proud Browns fan as well. He liked watching old westerns and war movies. He was a proud member of the NRA; he went pheasant hunting every year in the Black Hills of South Dakota and went fishing in the Great Lakes any chance he could.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen Richards and Catherine (Harry) Knecht; and brother-in-law, Martin LeBouf.
Those left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Carol (Jeff) Houston of Lafayette, Indiana, Mary Boucher of Baltimore, Ohio, and Sharon (Matt) Lamparyk of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany Barnes, Cameron Sluder, Samantha Kiger, Meghan, Danielle, MacKenzie, and Andrea Houston, Lillian Lamparyk; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Regan, Finley, Braylen, Hudson, and Judah; companion of many years, Lori Garvin of Caldwell; two sisters, Martha LeBouf of Dayton, Ohio, and Jane (Joe) Welle of Bemidji, Minnesota. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, April 27, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, with the Rev. Father Wayne Morris serving as celebrant.
Burial will follow the service.
We ask all visitors to abide by the social distancing protocols set forth by the CDC during all services and visitors are encouraged to wear protective masks as they see fit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Bill's honor to the St. Stephen Catholic Church, PO Box 286, Caldwell, Ohio 43724 or the Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 24, Caldwell, Ohio 43724.
Please join us in remembering Bill by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.
Published in Perry County Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020