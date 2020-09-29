William T. Miller, 66 of Junction City, Ohio, died at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at his home.
Born Jan. 3, 1954 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Frederick and Helen Miller Miller.
A Catholic by faith, he was a retired Veteran of the United State Air Force; loved to collect guns & knives; he was a storyteller; a loving dad, grandpa & great-grandpa and loved being called Uncle Bill.
Survived by his daughter, Heather Miller; son, Patrick (Tabie) Miller; two grandchildren, Joshua (Brooke) Miller and Lance Householder; great-granddaughter, McKinley; great-grandsons, Kaleb, Cayden and Hunter; brothers, Dean (Missy) Miller and Danny Miller; sisters, Mary Miller, Francis Moore and Ann Ashe; several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Chris Yakkel officiating.
Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio with graveside military services by the Lancaster Burial Detail and the United States Air Force.
