1/1
William T. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T. Miller, 66 of Junction City, Ohio, died at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at his home. 
Born Jan. 3, 1954 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Frederick and Helen Miller Miller. 
A Catholic by faith, he was a retired Veteran of the United State Air Force; loved to collect guns & knives; he was a storyteller; a loving dad, grandpa & great-grandpa and loved being called Uncle Bill. 
Survived by his daughter, Heather Miller; son, Patrick (Tabie) Miller; two grandchildren, Joshua (Brooke) Miller and Lance Householder; great-granddaughter, McKinley; great-grandsons, Kaleb, Cayden and Hunter; brothers, Dean (Missy) Miller and Danny Miller; sisters, Mary Miller, Francis Moore and Ann Ashe; several nieces and nephews. 
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Chris Yakkel officiating. 
Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio with graveside military services by the Lancaster Burial Detail and the United States Air Force. 
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved