|
|
Adrienne Genevieve McWethy
Adrienne Genevieve McWethy was born on December 22, 1933 to Jean and William Perry in Petaluma. She was the second of eight children. Shirley, Leo, Minnie, Bobby, Jimmy, Judy, and Norene are her siblings, and everyone was raised on the "Perry Ranch" on Bodega Highway in Petaluma. Everyone, especially the older ones, worked alongside their parents on the dairy ranch, where they also raised cattle for meat and grew a large garden for vegetables. The story says she and her big sister, Shirley, had to get up early to help their father milk cows before catching the bus to school.
Adrienne or "Adie" as she was known to her family and friends, took great pride in her family's Portuguese and Scottish/Irish heritage. She married Dave Strohmeyer in August of 1953 as he was exiting the Air Force, and had three children, Michelle Dean, Lisa Strohmeyer, and John Strohmeyer. Adie moved to Southern California and began her life there as a wife and mother. When her youngest was four, she went to Citrus College to become a cosmetologist. While there, she saw and attended a rally featuring Angela Davis, a well known Communist and Black Panther affiliate. Quite the excitement!
Adrienne worked in Southern California until she was divorced and moved back to Petaluma. There, she had a brief second marriage and decided to move further North to Siskiyou County, to the small mountain community of Happy Camp. In Happy Camp, Adrienne began her own hair salon called "Hair We Are" next to the Post Office. She worked there until she retired at age 77. During that time, she married a widowed old family friend, Chuck McWethy. Adrienne loved Happy Camp with all of her heart. She loved everyone there and was an active Lioness and Grange member. There wasn't a fundraiser, cause or child that she did not contribute to. Adrienne was generous to a fault. In 2013, three years after retirement and not long after Chuck passed away, her house caught fire and burned down. This was a turning point in her life, as she had to leave her beloved Happy Camp.
Adie was a fast driving, laughing spitfire. Everyone was her friend. She loved her family and especially her children with every ounce of her being. She will be deeply missed.
Graveside services for Adrienne will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 2:00 p.m. at the Happy Camp Cemetery, with a reception to follow. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on June 27, 2019