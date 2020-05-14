Alfonso Richards, MDAlfonso Richards passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 with his loving children by his side. He was a Petaluma resident for 59 years.Alfonso (Al) was born in 1923 in Princeton, New Jersey. During WWII, he served with the 28th and 99th Infantry Divisions and was part of the first troops to cross the Rhine River into Germany across the Remagen Bridge. After the war, he traveled the world as a Staff Officer and Purser on US Merchant ships to earn money for the education he desired. He began college at the age of 24 and earned his MD from New York Medical College in 1956. Later that year, he married his beloved wife Gillian.Together they traveled westward as he completed his surgical and urological residencies, started a family and eventually settled in Petaluma in 1961. He established a private urology medical office and enjoyed practicing medicine for 46 years. He was also an active member of the community. Dr. Richards was a founding board member of Petaluma Valley Hospital and was a long-time member of Petaluma Rotary.He also enjoyed attending to his nearby ranch and raising cattle for many years. Through numerous road trips, he introduced travel to his children when they were young and he continued to travel in retirement. He was a man who valued hard work, perseverance, education, and family.Dr. Richards was preceded in death by his wife Gillian of 62 years and his eight siblings. He is survived by his four children Christopher Richards, Elizabeth Richards (TJ), Katherine Nelson and Robert Richards (Anita) and by his six grandchildren Alexander, Brian, Sarah, Julianne, Kendall, and Danielle. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews located throughout the US.A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 22 from 10am-2pm at Parent-Sorensen Chapel, 850 Keokuk St, Petaluma. Due to social distancing directives, there will be no reception. A memorial service will be held at a future date.