Anita Kay Gilstrap
May 27, 1959 - September 20, 2019
Anita passed peacefully in her sleep. She left this earth at the young age of 60. Anita was well known as she was born and raised in Petaluma and spent her entire life there. She worked at Gil's Lock and Key with her dad, Billy Ray "Gil", and her brother Michael Gilstrap and her uncle Allen Gilstrap. She was loved by everyone and everyone loved her.
She loved to fish in the Petaluma River with her friend, Jeff Jones. She also loved to camp and shop in her local stores like Goodwill and Sach's Thrift Store. She also loved her jewelry and her gem stone collection. She called them her "sparklies". She also was an avid BINGO player.
Anita was also a cat lady. She loved her cats more that life itself. She decorated her home with cats of every kind and everywhere.
Anita was the youngest of five children. She was predeceased by her parents Billy Ray "Gil" and Dorothy Gilstrap, and by her oldest brother Michael Gilstrap. She is survived by David (Eddi), Rick (Zoe), Connie (Don (deceased)), and Ruthanne (Michael (deceased)). Her friend and caregiver Hazel Coker, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of life will be at the Church of Christ on 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway in Petaluma October 19, 2019 from 2:30 – 6 p.m.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Oct. 10, 2019