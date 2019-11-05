|
|
B. Kathleen Lanatti
Passed away peacefully at home in Petaluma surrounded by family after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer on October 29, 2019. Beloved companion for 23 years to Jerry Matteri. Loving mother of Sarah J. Case (Arlin) and Josh Stump. Adored stepmother of Frank Matteri and Jarrett Matteri. Cherished grandmother of Charles Case. Devoted sister of David Lanatti (Kathie), Jim Lanatti, Kara Lee Teixeira (late Frank) and Kristi Martinelli (Gordon). Daughter of the late June and Alvin Lanatti. Dear niece of Edie Silva and Phyllis Garner. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A native of Petaluma, CA. Age 61 years.
A graduate of Tomales High School, Kathleen worked for over 27 years as a home health caregiver and supported, loved and cared for many outside of work.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. A Reception will be announced at a later date. The family prefers memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma or to the Humane Society.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019