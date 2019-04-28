|
Barbara J. Murch
Passed away on April 6, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 98 years. Cherished wife of the late William C. Murch. Beloved mother of Janet Talamantes (Tim) of Petaluma, David Murch (Elizabeth) of OH, and Dennis Murch (Patty) of Petaluma. Doting grandmother of Ann Talamantes-Ristow, Wendy Beale, Erin Hooper, David Murch, Keri Chappell, Scott Murch and Paul Murch. Adored great-grandmother of 10 and one on the way. A Petaluma native, Barbara was the daughter of the late David Burns and Cora B. (Young) Walls. Half-sister of the late Doris Kelly. Barbara attended Petaluma Schools and San Jose State University. She and Bill were married at Two Rock Church in 1942 and together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Barbara was active in the United Church of Christ and a 75-year member of the Gold Ridge Star Chapter #161-Sebastopol OES. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and traveling. Above all, Barbara loved her family. She was a wonderful woman with a dry sense of humor that would evolve into laughter and a twinkle in her eyes; she will be missed by many.
Her family is grateful for the loving care and companionship of Makelesi Ditoka and Alisa Vavataga and the caring staff at Hospice of Petaluma.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the United Church of Christ, 825 Middlefield Dr., Petaluma, CA 94952. Barbara was very proud of her Scottish heritage. In her honor, please wear your own cultural apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ, Hospice of Petaluma or . Private Inurnment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019