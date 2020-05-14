Barbara Jean Yates
1942 - 2019
Barbara Jean Yates
Barbara Jean Yates passed away on October 22, 2019, after a brief illness, in Petaluma. She was 77 years young. She is survived by her cousins: Karen Lafferty, Brian Lafferty, Allison Lafferty, Riley Ramsay, and Colin Ramsay. Barbara was once a top seller in Real Estate. However, her ultimate passion and abilities lay in teaching children, especially students with special needs. Her teaching career spanned several decades, from the East Coast to the West Coast, including Hawaii. Barbara will be missed for her dry wit, keen style, and staunch, generous animal activism. She was unique, loyal, and a dedicated friend.
Barbara was buried in late April at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma. There will be a private memorial later. Donations in Barbara's name may be sent to North Bay Animal Services in Petaluma.

Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
