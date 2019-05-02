|
Becky Marie Webster
Becky Marie Webster, age 43, passed away April 23, 2019 in her hometown of Petaluma. Born in San Francisco and raised in Petaluma, she attended Old Adobe Elementary and Casa Grande High. She spent part of her undergrad years abroad in Florence before graduating with a degree in film from San Francisco State University. She lived in Tanzania for a spell, volunteering with the famed anthropologist at the Jane Goodall Institute. She didn't stop there: Becky visited more than 35 countries.
She was a loving daughter to Betty Fallon Webster and Jim Webster. She was sister and dearest friend to Kristi Webster-Kavanaugh, a beloved sister-in-law to Geoff Kavanaugh and the greatest of aunts to Maxwell and Roxanne Kavanaugh. She leaves behind two-dozen heartbroken cousins and a sea of friends who are saddened and surprised that she could be gone so soon.
Her joy was infectious and her smile lit rooms. In trying to articulate their grief about losing her, Becky's friends offered loving elaboration. Gentlest soul. The most fun. Generous spirit. Adventurer.
One friend said: "We roller skated to the moon and back while never leaving Clydesdale Way. We jumped in 50° swimming pools with our clothes on just for fun." Another said: "Rarely do you come across someone with unconditional love and compassion for her fellow humankind. She has stepped up and stepped in to every crisis, seeking nothing in return."
As bereft as we are, still unable to imagine a world without Becky, we are lucky. As one family friend said, "I feel sad for anyone who did not have the chance to meet this bright light."
Family and friends are invited to her funeral service on Monday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty Street, Petaluma. Memorial donations may be made in Becky's name to the Petaluma Animal Shelter.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on May 2, 2019